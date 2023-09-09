Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.7 %

BBVA opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

