AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Amy Mcbride Wendell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,727.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AxoGen Stock Down 5.6 %

AXGN opened at $5.58 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 116,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

