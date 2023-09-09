AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Amy Mcbride Wendell Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 10,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,727.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AxoGen Stock Down 5.6 %
AXGN opened at $5.58 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
