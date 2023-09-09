AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) General Counsel Donna Shiroma Sells 4,193 Shares

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $66,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $669,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AVITA Medical Stock Performance
Shares of RCEL opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.49. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on RCEL. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.
About AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
