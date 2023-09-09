Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) VP Bryan Tucker Sells 5,324 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW opened at $33.07 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.