Ankr Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $187.99 million and $5.74 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,855.15 or 1.00026253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01902401 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $7,052,737.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

