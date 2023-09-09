Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $82.00

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,695 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in New Relic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,991,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

