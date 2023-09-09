AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $45.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $4.50 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm restated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $22.00.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $372.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,213,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,419,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,495,802 shares of company stock worth $43,644,432. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 492,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 288,635 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 224,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.