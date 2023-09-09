391,596 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,895. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

