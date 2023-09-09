1,526 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,498,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.78.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,097. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $224.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day moving average is $186.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,490 shares of company stock valued at $321,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

