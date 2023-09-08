Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.25)-$(0.15) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.15 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $369.09 million, a P/E ratio of 124.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

