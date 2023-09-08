Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $82.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of W stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,163. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

