WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Hits $131.57 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $131.57 million and $4.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,044,101,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,034,324 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,043,921,166.3187714 with 3,350,853,730.27979 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03983536 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,062,227.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

