Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $102.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

