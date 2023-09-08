Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.89).

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.60) to GBX 871 ($11.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($11.78) to GBX 880 ($11.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 580 ($7.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 795.50 ($10.05) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 745.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 757.50. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 502 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 855.60 ($10.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

