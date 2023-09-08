Vistra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,759 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 3,431 call options.

Vistra Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $34.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $67,462,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $32,716,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

