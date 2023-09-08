Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.97. 145,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,045,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $175,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,774,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,044,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,648 shares of company stock worth $5,207,870. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

