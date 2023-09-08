Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,620,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,921 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 831 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 678,759 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,544,000 after purchasing an additional 173,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

