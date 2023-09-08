Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE VRT opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,897,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $45,569,446.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,364,628.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,081,184 shares of company stock valued at $814,184,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

