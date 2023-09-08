Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.2-$911.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.66 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,299,326.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 105,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 272.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.