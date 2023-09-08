Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.80 million-$928.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.58 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,845. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $53,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,475.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

