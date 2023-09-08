Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 31st

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.