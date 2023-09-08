Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,851 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 625% compared to the average volume of 393 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,626,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,863,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,772,000 after buying an additional 443,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,016,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,075,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,170,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 588,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.