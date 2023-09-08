THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

