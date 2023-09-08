The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,960 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

