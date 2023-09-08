Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.53. 7,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

