Swmg LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,219 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

