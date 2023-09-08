Swmg LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Swmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

