Swmg LLC Acquires 12,588 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.1% of Swmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Swmg LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 349,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

