Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Harrison R. Bane Sells 3,835 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

