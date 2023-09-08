Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $356.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.62%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

