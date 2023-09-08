StockNews.com Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.14.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

