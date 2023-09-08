StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

In other news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

