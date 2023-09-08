StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $92.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

