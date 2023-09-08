StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 381,934 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 264,518 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

