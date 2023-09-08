StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amedisys by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 26.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 60,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

