Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,750 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Cintas worth $160,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $497.50 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.