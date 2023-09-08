StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $111,645.94 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 148.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. Analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Report on StepStone Group

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.