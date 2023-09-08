Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.51

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.51 and last traded at C$91.62, with a volume of 80907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price target on Stantec and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.30.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.0703405 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.