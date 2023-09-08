Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $97.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.36.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

