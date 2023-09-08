Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.10 and last traded at $155.10. 11,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 62,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $753,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $753,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,325 shares of company stock worth $520,086. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Standex International by 9,533.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Standex International by 230.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 140.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

