Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells $211,520.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

