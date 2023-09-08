Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells $211,520.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Sprout Social stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.
Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
