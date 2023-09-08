Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.05) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 191.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 115.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 184,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 143.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 55,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

