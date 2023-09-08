Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.05) EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.05 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Down 26.0 %

SPWH opened at $3.33 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

