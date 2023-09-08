SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $169,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

