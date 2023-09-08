South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 410 ($5.18) to GBX 400 ($5.05) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

South32 Stock Down 2.4 %

South32 Cuts Dividend

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. South32 has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

