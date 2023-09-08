Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $234.83 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $235.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

