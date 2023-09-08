Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.