Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading 3.5% Higher

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.26. 47,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 665,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,501.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,501.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $242,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

