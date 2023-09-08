SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on S. DA Davidson raised their target price on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,579.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,238,141 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

S opened at $17.04 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

