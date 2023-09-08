Sempra (SRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on October 15th

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Sempra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

SRE opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

