Sempra (SRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on October 15th

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.
Sempra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
Sempra Stock Up 1.2 %
SRE opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
